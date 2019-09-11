Monro (MNRO) Market Value Rose While Summit Creek Advisors Has Upped Its Position; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Cut by $411,750 Its Stake

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Monro Inc. (MNRO) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 31,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 204,951 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73 million, up from 173,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monro Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $76.03. About 18,082 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 9,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 23,450 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 32,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 190.21% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,382 shares to 188,580 shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 48,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,730 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

