Monro (MNRO) Holder Global Endowment Management LP Lowered Its Holding; Autonomy Capital LP Lowered Its Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by $2.48 Million

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 57.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 4,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 3,320 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $283,000, down from 7,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 166,242 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 70,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 348,175 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36 million, down from 419,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 1.91 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $177.70 million for 2.73 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MNRO shares while 73 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 35.58 million shares or 1.29% less from 36.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gp Limited Liability reported 17,138 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 78,814 shares. Sei invested in 0.04% or 146,987 shares. Stifel reported 0.05% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) or 390,149 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd owns 342,390 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wasatch reported 2.67% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0.03% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) or 24,829 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 63,963 shares. Eagle Boston Invest has 18,405 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co holds 3,912 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 16,464 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 19,620 shares to 22,410 shares, valued at $8.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc.