Monro Inc. (MNRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) and Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) are two firms in the Auto Parts that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monro Inc. 78 1.65 32.53M 2.41 34.97 Workhorse Group Inc. 4 0.00 59.69M -0.69 0.00

Demonstrates Monro Inc. and Workhorse Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Monro Inc. and Workhorse Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monro Inc. 41,903,903.13% 11.9% 6.3% Workhorse Group Inc. 1,669,463,556.53% 405.8% -292.8%

Volatility and Risk

Monro Inc.’s 0.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 23.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Workhorse Group Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Monro Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Workhorse Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Monro Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Workhorse Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Monro Inc. and Workhorse Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monro Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Workhorse Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.36% for Monro Inc. with consensus price target of $90.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Monro Inc. and Workhorse Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 11.9% respectively. About 0.9% of Monro Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Workhorse Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monro Inc. 2.36% -2.86% 6.58% 17.38% 27.01% 22.49% Workhorse Group Inc. 30.08% 74.75% 489.77% 496.55% 247.16% 882.95%

For the past year Monro Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Workhorse Group Inc.

Summary

Monro Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Workhorse Group Inc.

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections. The companyÂ’s maintenance services comprise oil change, heating and cooling system Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service, belt installation, fuel system service, and a transmission Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service. In addition, it replaces and services batteries, starters, and alternators, as well as offers air conditioning services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake & Service, Tread Quarters Discount Tire, Mr. Tire, Autotire Car Care Center, Tire Warehouse, Tire Barn Warehouse, Ken ToweryÂ’s Tire & Auto Care, The Tire Choice, Car-X, and McGee Tire. As of March 25, 2017, it had 1,118 company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, 5 wholesale locations, 2 retread facilities, and 14 dealer-operated automotive repair centers located in the United States. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and builds battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include medium duty step vans, light duty pickups, delivery drones, and manned multicopters. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.