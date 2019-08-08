Monro Inc. (MNRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) and VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monro Inc. 81 2.21 N/A 2.41 34.97 VOXX International Corporation 4 0.26 N/A -1.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Monro Inc. and VOXX International Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monro Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 6.3% VOXX International Corporation 0.00% -11% -8.7%

Volatility & Risk

Monro Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.77. VOXX International Corporation’s 1.01 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Monro Inc. Its rival VOXX International Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. VOXX International Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Monro Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.4% of Monro Inc. shares and 59.4% of VOXX International Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Monro Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of VOXX International Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monro Inc. 2.36% -2.86% 6.58% 17.38% 27.01% 22.49% VOXX International Corporation -0.79% 12.74% 10.87% -11.01% -11.51% 18.43%

For the past year Monro Inc. was more bullish than VOXX International Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Monro Inc. beats VOXX International Corporation.

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections. The companyÂ’s maintenance services comprise oil change, heating and cooling system Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service, belt installation, fuel system service, and a transmission Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service. In addition, it replaces and services batteries, starters, and alternators, as well as offers air conditioning services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake & Service, Tread Quarters Discount Tire, Mr. Tire, Autotire Car Care Center, Tire Warehouse, Tire Barn Warehouse, Ken ToweryÂ’s Tire & Auto Care, The Tire Choice, Car-X, and McGee Tire. As of March 25, 2017, it had 1,118 company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, 5 wholesale locations, 2 retread facilities, and 14 dealer-operated automotive repair centers located in the United States. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. Its Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance (DLNA) compatible devices. The companyÂ’s Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; Singtrix karaoke products; 360 Fly Action cameras; EyeLock iris identification and security related products; personal sound amplifiers; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company markets its products to power retailers, mass merchants, regional chain stores, premium department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, independent 12 volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, vehicle manufacturers, vehicle and transportation equipment manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the U.S. military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, and cell phone carriers primarily under the Audiovox brand name. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.