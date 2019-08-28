Monro Inc. (MNRO) and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Comparing side by side

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monro Inc. 82 2.10 N/A 2.41 34.97 Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 2 1.25 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Monro Inc. and Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Monro Inc. and Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monro Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 6.3% Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Monro Inc. and Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monro Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$90 is Monro Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 16.69%. Meanwhile, Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 92.31%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. seems more appealing than Monro Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Monro Inc. and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 26.11%. Monro Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.33% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monro Inc. 2.36% -2.86% 6.58% 17.38% 27.01% 22.49% Westport Fuel Systems Inc. -0.67% 4.58% 71.68% 98% 18.8% 123.31%

For the past year Monro Inc. has weaker performance than Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Monro Inc. beats Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections. The companyÂ’s maintenance services comprise oil change, heating and cooling system Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service, belt installation, fuel system service, and a transmission Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service. In addition, it replaces and services batteries, starters, and alternators, as well as offers air conditioning services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake & Service, Tread Quarters Discount Tire, Mr. Tire, Autotire Car Care Center, Tire Warehouse, Tire Barn Warehouse, Ken ToweryÂ’s Tire & Auto Care, The Tire Choice, Car-X, and McGee Tire. As of March 25, 2017, it had 1,118 company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, 5 wholesale locations, 2 retread facilities, and 14 dealer-operated automotive repair centers located in the United States. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers. The company also designs, manufactures, tests, certifies, and sells components, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, filters, and bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits under the BRC Gas Equipment, Emer, OMVL, Valtek, Prins, Zavoli, GFI, and TA Gas Technology brands; fuel system components include vaporizers, and CNG and LPG tank valves; CUBOGAS branded CNG compressors and refueling systems; LPG injection systems; diesel and CNG engines; natural gas fuel systems; and Westport WiNG power system vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures alternative fuel components and systems for off-road mobile and stationary equipment, and heavy-duty on-road vehicles, as well as develops complete emissions certified and non-certified engines for forklifts and other industrial equipment under the IMPCO, Westport, and GFI brands. Further, the company offers natural gas engines for transit, school, and shuttle buses; conventional trucks and tractors; refuse collection trucks; and specialty vehicles, such as short-haul port drayage trucks and street sweepers. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.