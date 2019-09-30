Monro Inc. (MNRO) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Auto Parts company, Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Monro Inc. has 99.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 73.02% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Monro Inc. has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Monro Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monro Inc. 41,876,931.00% 11.90% 6.30% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Monro Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Monro Inc. 32.53M 78 34.97 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Monro Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Monro Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monro Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.11 1.69 2.48

$90 is the consensus target price of Monro Inc., with a potential upside of 14.64%. The potential upside of the rivals is 30.81%. Given Monro Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Monro Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Monro Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monro Inc. 2.36% -2.86% 6.58% 17.38% 27.01% 22.49% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Monro Inc. has weaker performance than Monro Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Monro Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Monro Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 1.22 Quick Ratio. Monro Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Monro Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Monro Inc. has a beta of 0.77 and its 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Monro Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.46 which is 46.21% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Monro Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Monro Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Monro Inc.

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections. The companyÂ’s maintenance services comprise oil change, heating and cooling system Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service, belt installation, fuel system service, and a transmission Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service. In addition, it replaces and services batteries, starters, and alternators, as well as offers air conditioning services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake & Service, Tread Quarters Discount Tire, Mr. Tire, Autotire Car Care Center, Tire Warehouse, Tire Barn Warehouse, Ken ToweryÂ’s Tire & Auto Care, The Tire Choice, Car-X, and McGee Tire. As of March 25, 2017, it had 1,118 company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, 5 wholesale locations, 2 retread facilities, and 14 dealer-operated automotive repair centers located in the United States. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.