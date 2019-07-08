Monro, Inc. (MNRO) Analysts See $0.68 EPS; Xtrackers Harvest Csi 300 China A-shares Etf (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Sellers Increased By 31.79% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report $0.68 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.25% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. MNRO’s profit would be $22.72 million giving it 31.78 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Monro, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $86.43. About 16,669 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 45.25% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11

Xtrackers Harvest Csi 300 China A-shares Etf (NYSEARCA:ASHR) had an increase of 31.79% in short interest. ASHR’s SI was 6.55M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 31.79% from 4.97 million shares previously. With 1.98M avg volume, 3 days are for Xtrackers Harvest Csi 300 China A-shares Etf (NYSEARCA:ASHR)’s short sellers to cover ASHR’s short positions. The ETF decreased 0.94% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 367,090 shares traded. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) has declined 12.72% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $79,600 activity. Mulholland Maureen sold $79,600 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. The firm offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It has a 36.5 P/E ratio. It also provides other services and products, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Monro, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) or 15,643 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Rmb Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 26,663 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Crawford Inv Counsel invested in 61,768 shares or 0.16% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 19,552 shares. Brinker Cap reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 52,125 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 66 are owned by Captrust Fincl. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested 0.04% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Sei Investments holds 0.05% or 158,447 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Fil Ltd accumulated 532,554 shares. 16,020 were reported by Voya Invest Llc.