Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Stock Rose While Rgm Capital Trimmed by $3.03 Million Its Stake; Mirador Capital Partners LP Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Boosted by $1.38 Million as Stock Price Rose

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 573.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 11,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,822 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 2,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17M shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (TYPE) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 159,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.54M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49M, down from 3.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 400,947 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE); 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Rev $243.0M-$251.0M; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ON APRIL 2, , BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 61.54% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.42M for 23.67 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 164,488 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 446 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc has invested 0.02% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). The Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). D E Shaw & Co Inc reported 480,061 shares. C M Bidwell Associate Limited holds 1,945 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 563,572 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 224,647 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 6,439 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 126,348 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 15,040 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 0.02% stake.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 69,570 shares to 2.37M shares, valued at $141.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 468,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company owns 557,207 shares. Vestor Ltd Liability owns 204,396 shares or 4.41% of their US portfolio. 42,406 were reported by Marketfield Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc has 532,023 shares. Cognios Ltd Liability Company accumulated 27,778 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 3.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 613,908 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bluestein R H Co reported 486,803 shares stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 4.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Iron Finance Limited Company reported 8,515 shares stake. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc reported 14,231 shares stake. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 29,748 shares stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 91,591 shares for 5.69% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aimz Inv Advsr Llc stated it has 42,374 shares.