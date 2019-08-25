Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Shareholder Rgm Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $3.03 Million as Stock Rose; Raymond James Trust Stake In Cdk Global (CDK) Was Upped

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (TYPE) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 159,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.54M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49M, down from 3.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 240,096 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Rev $56.7M; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Cdk Global Incorporated (CDK) by 48.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 7,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 22,103 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 14,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Cdk Global Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 1.01M shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27; 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First Indexing; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL BUYS PROGRESSUS MEDIA

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 61.54% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.42 million for 23.73 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 11,492 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company, New York-based fund reported 70,207 shares. Greenwood Cap Associate Limited Liability invested in 10,075 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments Lp, New York-based fund reported 20,589 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 235,929 shares stake. Us Bancorp De accumulated 502 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 10,903 shares. Dimensional Fund L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.65M shares. 13,844 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 13,521 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advisors Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Sector Pension Board holds 36,955 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 325,866 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 9,409 shares.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20,500 shares to 650,784 shares, valued at $116.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 876,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

