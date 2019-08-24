Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Market Valuation Rose While Kennedy Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Clean Yield Group Has Lowered Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO) Holding by $1.15 Million

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 11,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 17,855 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 29,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 2.03M shares traded or 79.21% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (TYPE) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 132,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 201,571 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 334,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 240,096 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE); 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ROBERT LENTZ WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR, EFFECTIVE FOLLOWING COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Rev $243.0M-$251.0M; 30/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exantas Capital Corp by 65,515 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 25,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Easterly Government Properties.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 61.54% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.42 million for 23.73 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 404,996 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.01% or 36,955 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd reported 27,450 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Mngmt owns 26,730 shares. Confluence Limited Company reported 0.1% stake. Renaissance Technologies Lc stated it has 1.01M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 40,806 shares. Capital Fund Management holds 0% or 10,200 shares. 80,813 were reported by First Tru Advisors Lp. Millrace Asset Grp Inc reported 1.96% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,019 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability reported 224,647 shares stake. The California-based Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Inc has invested 0.02% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Art Advisors Lc has 0.03% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 27,156 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.67 million for 23.06 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei owns 0.05% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 150,562 shares. Comerica National Bank accumulated 33,445 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 565 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 204,177 shares. Capital Limited Limited Liability Co invested in 710 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 488 shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings Tru invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 14,982 are held by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Chilton Invest Ltd Liability Com invested in 128,044 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 25,390 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Westover Capital Advsrs Limited invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares has 23,697 shares. Product Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.55% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Carroll Fincl Associates Incorporated stated it has 173 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 57 shares.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 51,443 shares to 192,238 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (NASDAQ:HIFS).