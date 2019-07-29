Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Holder Rgm Capital Cut Stake by $3.03 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) Share Price Rose, Holder Cipher Capital LP Has Lowered Holding

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (TYPE) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 159,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49M, down from 3.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $827.47M market cap company. The stock increased 23.76% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 6.23 million shares traded or 1448.44% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 19.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Rev $56.7M; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MLN – $251.0 MLN; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 70.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 109,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,850 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, down from 156,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 2.76M shares traded or 5.99% up from the average. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 25.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 29,006 shares. 167,334 are owned by Sei Com. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 546,400 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings owns 0% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 186,509 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 93,438 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The stated it has 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Moody State Bank Division holds 694 shares. Cohen & Steers reported 1.07M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0.01% or 2.03M shares in its portfolio. Foster And Motley Inc has 0.63% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 236,742 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% stake. Bessemer Group Inc reported 1,130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 158,807 shares. Asset One reported 739,847 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.09% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 106,012 shares to 147,990 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 61.54% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.69 million for 23.81 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv owns 30,224 shares. Kennedy Cap Management invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Millennium Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 13,844 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 637 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 24,821 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 404,996 shares. D E Shaw Company Inc accumulated 480,061 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Llc has 27,450 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 2,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornercap Counsel owns 55,695 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 27,377 shares. Prudential Fin owns 374,845 shares.