Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.24 N/A 0.38 52.83 Zix Corporation 8 3.74 N/A 0.09 103.52

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Zix Corporation. Zix Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3% Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Zix Corporation’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Zix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Zix Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -11.30% at a $17.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Zix Corporation is $10.5, which is potential 40.00% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Zix Corporation looks more robust than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Zix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 76.8% respectively. About 3.2% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.3% of Zix Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zix Corporation.

Summary

Zix Corporation beats Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.