Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 2.96 N/A 0.38 44.58 Progress Software Corporation 40 4.69 N/A 1.31 32.44

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Progress Software Corporation. Progress Software Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 19.3% 9.5%

Risk & Volatility

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Progress Software Corporation’s 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Progress Software Corporation are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Progress Software Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is $17.5, with potential upside of 1.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Progress Software Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93% and 96.7%. About 2.5% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Progress Software Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. -0.77% -17.12% -2.32% -7.06% -19.38% 8.57% Progress Software Corporation -3.68% -7.31% 16.62% 29.53% 14.48% 19.64%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Progress Software Corporation.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.