Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 20 0.99 32.09M 0.38 52.83 Mimecast Limited 40 0.85 48.19M -0.12 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 162,070,707.07% 3.5% 2.3% Mimecast Limited 120,444,888.78% -4.6% -1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.99 shows that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Mimecast Limited’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Mimecast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Mimecast Limited 0 1 4 2.80

The downside potential is -11.66% for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. with average target price of $17.5. Competitively Mimecast Limited has an average target price of $55.4, with potential upside of 49.33%. The information presented earlier suggests that Mimecast Limited looks more robust than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.7% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares and 78.5% of Mimecast Limited shares. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Competitively, Mimecast Limited has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mimecast Limited.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.