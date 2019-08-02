Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Both Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.27 N/A 0.38 52.83 Manhattan Associates Inc. 62 9.11 N/A 1.48 57.62

Table 1 highlights Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Manhattan Associates Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is presently more affordable than Manhattan Associates Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29%

Risk & Volatility

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s beta is 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Manhattan Associates Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -12.15% at a $17.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.7% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Manhattan Associates Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.