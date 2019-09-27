Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 20 0.99 32.09M 0.38 52.83 LogMeIn Inc. 69 5.16 44.37M 0.62 122.33

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and LogMeIn Inc. LogMeIn Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than LogMeIn Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 162,070,707.07% 3.5% 2.3% LogMeIn Inc. 63,989,039.52% 2.5% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s 0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. LogMeIn Inc.’s 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, LogMeIn Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 LogMeIn Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

$17.5 is Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -11.66%. Competitively the average price target of LogMeIn Inc. is $75.5, which is potential 8.98% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that LogMeIn Inc. looks more robust than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and LogMeIn Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 3.2% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of LogMeIn Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has 28.67% stronger performance while LogMeIn Inc. has -6.87% weaker performance.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats on 10 of the 15 factors Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.