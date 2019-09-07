Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)

As Application Software companies, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19 3.24 N/A 0.38 52.83 Instructure Inc. 43 6.41 N/A -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Instructure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.99 beta indicates that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is 1.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Instructure Inc.’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Instructure Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Instructure Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Instructure Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Instructure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is $17.5, with potential downside of -11.35%. Meanwhile, Instructure Inc.’s average target price is $56, while its potential upside is 44.11%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Instructure Inc. seems more appealing than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.7% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares and 94.5% of Instructure Inc. shares. 3.2% are Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Instructure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Instructure Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats Instructure Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.