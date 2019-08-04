Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

As Application Software companies, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.27 N/A 0.38 52.83 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 8 6.68 N/A 0.38 37.10

Table 1 highlights Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. GlobalSCAPE Inc. appears to has than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2%

Volatility & Risk

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, GlobalSCAPE Inc. has beta of 0.48 which is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. Its rival GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17.5 is Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -11.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 24.8% respectively. About 3.2% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, GlobalSCAPE Inc. has 8.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Summary

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats GlobalSCAPE Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.