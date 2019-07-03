Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

As Application Software companies, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.01 N/A 0.38 44.58 Everbridge Inc. 71 19.29 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Everbridge Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -85.6% -17.1%

Liquidity

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Everbridge Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Everbridge Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Everbridge Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Everbridge Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 0.63% upside potential and a consensus price target of $17.5. Meanwhile, Everbridge Inc.’s average price target is $80, while its potential downside is -14.34%. The data provided earlier shows that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Everbridge Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.2% of Everbridge Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are Everbridge Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. -0.77% -17.12% -2.32% -7.06% -19.38% 8.57% Everbridge Inc. 6.54% 13.13% 25.81% 44.78% 95.08% 44.01%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Everbridge Inc.

Summary

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Everbridge Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.