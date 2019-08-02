Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Both Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.27 N/A 0.38 52.83 Adobe Inc. 274 14.34 N/A 5.42 55.15

Table 1 demonstrates Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Adobe Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Adobe Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is presently more affordable than Adobe Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Risk & Volatility

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. From a competition point of view, Adobe Inc. has a 1.08 beta which is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Adobe Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Adobe Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -12.15% at a $17.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Adobe Inc.’s average target price is $308.06, while its potential upside is 3.22%. The information presented earlier suggests that Adobe Inc. looks more robust than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Adobe Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 89.6% respectively. About 3.2% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Adobe Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Adobe Inc.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.