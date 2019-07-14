Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) EPS Estimated At $0.19; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Has 4 Sentiment

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCC) investors sentiment increased to 4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 3.33, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 4 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 1 cut down and sold their stakes in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 2.70 million shares, up from 1.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report $0.19 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. TYPE’s profit would be $7.86 million giving it 22.75 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 72.73% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.29. About 85,918 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 19.38% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. The firm purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It has a 19.85 P/E ratio. It operates in three divisions: Single-Family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Investments.

The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 4.16 million shares traded or 89.83% up from the average. Freddie Mac (FMCC) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Parkwood Llc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Freddie Mac for 1.09 million shares. Capwealth Advisors Llc owns 184,200 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Carret Asset Management Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 15,900 shares. The Illinois-based Interocean Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,320 shares.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company has market cap of $715.35 million. The firm offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It has a 45.62 P/E ratio. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers.

