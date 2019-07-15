Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) EPS Estimated At $0.19; Cullen Capital Management Boosted By $773,600 Its Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) Holding

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) stake by 19.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc acquired 9,670 shares as Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 59,700 shares with $4.81 million value, up from 50,030 last quarter. Eaton Corp. Plc now has $34.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $80.79. About 569,747 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

Analysts expect Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report $0.19 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. TYPE’s profit would be $7.86 million giving it 22.29 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 72.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 77,969 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 19.38% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Total Sa (Adr) (NYSE:TOT) stake by 16,070 shares to 94,785 valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) stake by 129,205 shares and now owns 400,400 shares. Lukoil Pjsc (Adr) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Among 4 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eaton had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Monday, March 4. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ETN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company has market cap of $700.76 million. The firm offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It has a 44.69 P/E ratio. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers.

