Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Comparison side by side

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.26 N/A 0.38 52.83 Zix Corporation 8 4.03 N/A 0.09 103.52

Table 1 highlights Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Zix Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Zix Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Zix Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3% Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Zix Corporation on the other hand, has 0.88 beta which makes it 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Zix Corporation has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Zix Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $17.5, while its potential downside is -11.84%. Competitively Zix Corporation has a consensus price target of $10.5, with potential upside of 29.63%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Zix Corporation seems more appealing than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.7% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares and 76.8% of Zix Corporation shares. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, Zix Corporation has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zix Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Zix Corporation beats Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.