Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) Comparison side by side

As Application Software businesses, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 20 0.99 32.09M 0.38 52.83 SolarWinds Corporation 18 1.09 65.45M -0.13 0.00

Demonstrates Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 162,152,602.32% 3.5% 2.3% SolarWinds Corporation 364,015,572.86% -1.6% -0.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, SolarWinds Corporation has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

The downside potential is -11.71% for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $17.5. Competitively the consensus price target of SolarWinds Corporation is $17.5, which is potential -4.79% downside. The data provided earlier shows that SolarWinds Corporation appears more favorable than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.1% of SolarWinds Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than SolarWinds Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats SolarWinds Corporation.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.