Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Comparison side by side

Since Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.25 N/A 0.38 52.83 Slack Technologies Inc. 34 34.17 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3% Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Slack Technologies Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Slack Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $17.5, while its potential downside is -11.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.7% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares and 42.5% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares. About 3.2% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Slack Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Slack Technologies Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.