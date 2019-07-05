Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.02 N/A 0.38 44.58 salesforce.com inc. 154 8.49 N/A 1.49 103.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and salesforce.com inc. salesforce.com inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than salesforce.com inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 8.1% 4.2%

Volatility and Risk

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, salesforce.com inc. is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. Its rival salesforce.com inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and salesforce.com inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 salesforce.com inc. 0 2 28 2.93

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 0.40% upside potential and an average target price of $17.5. Competitively salesforce.com inc. has an average target price of $181.87, with potential upside of 17.65%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, salesforce.com inc. is looking more favorable than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and salesforce.com inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93% and 84.5%. About 2.5% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of salesforce.com inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. -0.77% -17.12% -2.32% -7.06% -19.38% 8.57% salesforce.com inc. -1.15% -3.14% -3.33% 13.25% 21.43% 13.21%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. was less bullish than salesforce.com inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.