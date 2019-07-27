Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Comparison side by side

Both Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.43 N/A 0.38 44.58 Open Text Corporation 39 4.14 N/A 1.02 39.22

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Open Text Corporation. Open Text Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Open Text Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Risk & Volatility

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Open Text Corporation’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Open Text Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Open Text Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Open Text Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -12.50% for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. with average target price of $17.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.8% of Open Text Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Open Text Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. -0.77% -17.12% -2.32% -7.06% -19.38% 8.57% Open Text Corporation -0.77% 3.42% 7.74% 20.82% 15.27% 22.48%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Open Text Corporation.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.