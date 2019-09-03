Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has 92.7% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.2% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.50% 2.30% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. N/A 18 52.83 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

With consensus price target of $17.5, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a potential downside of -11.39%. The rivals have a potential upside of 136.10%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.