Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Comparing side by side

Both Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19 3.35 N/A 0.38 52.83 Fortinet Inc. 82 6.85 N/A 2.18 36.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Fortinet Inc. Fortinet Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is currently more expensive than Fortinet Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Fortinet Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3% Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12%

Volatility and Risk

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Competitively, Fortinet Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Fortinet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fortinet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Fortinet Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -11.57% at a $17.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Fortinet Inc. is $86.83, which is potential 10.92% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Fortinet Inc. appears more favorable than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.7% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares and 76.4% of Fortinet Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of Fortinet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Fortinet Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Fortinet Inc. beats Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.