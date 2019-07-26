Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Shareholder Trigran Investments Has Trimmed Position by $1.17 Million; St Johns Investment Management Company Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $355,240; Stock Price Rose

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66M, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $645.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 261,922 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 19.38% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE); 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $572.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.71. About 39.89M shares traded or 136.63% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: #CambridgeAnalytica data firm at center of #Facebook privacy scandal declares bankruptcy; 29/03/2018 – ETSY REPORTS FACEBOOK CMO GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD; 22/05/2018 – EUROPEAN FIRMS SAY HAVE HIRED MORE PEOPLE BY USING FACEBOOK TOOLS-ZUCKERBERG; 04/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Statement from Playboy Enterprises, Inc. regarding Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Germany tells Facebook: time to take responsibility – newspaper; 10/04/2018 – Senator Kennedy of Louisiana criticized Facebook’s user agreement during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on Tuesday; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265; 09/04/2018 – Facebook has seized the people’s assets and must pay

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 115,490 shares to 4.75 million shares, valued at $34.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 56,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB).

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91 million and $129.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 8,955 shares to 112,234 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

