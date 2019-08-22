Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Holder Trigran Investments Has Lowered Position as Market Value Rose; 1832 Asset Management LP Lowered Its Unilever N V (UN) Position by $5.51 Million as Stock Price Declined

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.60 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66M, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $800.00 million market cap company. It closed at $19.95 lastly. It is down 1.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ROBERT LENTZ WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR, EFFECTIVE FOLLOWING COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 96,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 588,772 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.12 million, down from 685,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 254,762 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever seeks NCLT nod to transfer 21 bln rupees to P&L account – Mint; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPOINTS SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says moving HQ from UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 15/03/2018 – STEPHEN BAKER SAYS UNILEVER HQ MOVE IS UNRELATED TO BREXIT; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CHAIRMAN MARIJN DEKKERS SPEAKS AT AGM IN LONDON; 02/05/2018 – Unilever to Consult Investors After Strong Dissent on Pay Policy; 22/03/2018 – Unilever shareholders speak out over London delisting fears; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from British capitalism

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 83,794 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $192.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 42,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO).

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp by 29,848 shares to 133,582 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 115,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 18,403 shares. 201,571 are owned by Kennedy Mgmt Inc. Comerica Bancshares accumulated 40,806 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Llc holds 0.1% or 284,851 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has 70,207 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 10,000 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 52,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 27,470 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.65 million shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Com Inc holds 480,061 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lapides Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.8% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Ameriprise Fincl reported 387,534 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com accumulated 0% or 17,562 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 25,678 shares for 0% of their portfolio.