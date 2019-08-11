Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Valuation Declined While Westover Capital Advisors Lowered Holding; Kdi Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stake by $3.08 Million; Stock Value Rose

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 33,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 92,254 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, down from 125,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 829,532 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France — and More Likely to See Data Transfer as a Threat; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $149.19. About 158,404 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,629 shares to 38,332 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 44,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,819 shares to 32,125 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 14,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TLO).

