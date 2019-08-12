Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Stock Declined While Westover Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $530,550; Partner Investment Management LP Stake in Icu Med (ICUI) Raised by $765,278 as Market Valuation Rose

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $147.52. About 53,671 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 139.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 5,499 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 2,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $166.88. About 94,671 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10,104 shares to 4,470 shares, valued at $173,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neon Therapeutics Inc by 473,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,125 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 2,925 shares. Advsr Asset invested in 5,193 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 35,754 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 7,907 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 45,901 shares. Amer Interest Grp Inc Inc holds 33,191 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.05% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Starr holds 918 shares. 1,632 were accumulated by Evergreen Cap Mgmt Lc. State Street Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.63% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Neuberger Berman Gp Lc reported 1,167 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc owns 0.05% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 4,899 shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 15,710 shares to 43,296 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 11,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com has 874,866 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 37,747 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Company reported 115,009 shares. 3,158 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 483 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 11,936 shares. Sit Investment Associates owns 17,360 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.17% or 403,636 shares. 1,675 are held by M&T Commercial Bank Corp. Wasatch Advsrs Incorporated has invested 1.95% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Moreover, Agf Investments Inc has 0.02% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 10,939 shares. Prelude Llc has 4,906 shares. Fred Alger invested 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Legal General Group Public Limited Com holds 48,975 shares.