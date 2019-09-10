Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Shares Declined While Westwood Holdings Group Has Cut Its Position by $1.90 Million; Transcanada (TRP) Stock Price Rose While Nexus Investment Management Boosted Its Stake

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 406,291 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, up from 396,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 1.17 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NGTL ANTICIPATES AN EXPANSION INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 09/03/2018 NTV News: #BREAKING: The Neb. Supreme Court has sided with TransCanada in a lawsuit filed by landowners; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Fixes Operating, Maintenance and Admin Costs at $225M for 2018 and $230M for 2019; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to start work on Keystone XL in Montana in fall 2018 -letter; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT FIXES OPERATING, MAINTENANCE AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS AT $225 MLN FOR 2018 AND $230 MLN FOR 2019; 30/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 03/05/2018 – U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions; 30/04/2018 – TransCanada Releases 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Revenue Requirement Settlement with NGTL System Shippers

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 14,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 145,534 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72 million, down from 159,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $151.98. About 230,302 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 3,050 shares to 9,115 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 9,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Invs Lc has 1.14% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 115,429 shares. 50,542 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech Incorporated. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company holds 213,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability holds 0.61% or 33,494 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 11,809 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Nicholas Invest Prtnrs LP reported 1.43% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 42,576 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability has 10,972 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 347,341 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 51,396 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Westwood Hldgs Group Incorporated owns 145,534 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.4% or 12,480 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 1.37% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $30.88M for 51.34 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.