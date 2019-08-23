Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Shareholder Westover Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Boeing Co (BA) Stake Has Upped by Beaumont Financial Partners Llc

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $155.37. About 166,093 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 553.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 13,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,926 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 2,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $14.42 during the last trading session, reaching $354.41. About 8.12 million shares traded or 88.14% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 04/04/2018 – BOEING-WHILE U.S. & CHINA GOVTS OUTLINED POSITIONS THAT COULD DO HARM TO GLOBAL AEROSPACE INDUSTRY, NEITHER HAS YET IMPOSED THESE DRASTIC MEASURES; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Gulf Air Set to Take Delivery of Four More Dreamliners This Year; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SEEN SEEKING BOARD SETS, MIN. 20% IN BOEING JV: VALOR; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grace And White Incorporated reported 2.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Prudential Public Limited Co holds 401,424 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance invested 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 24,634 shares. Art Advisors Lc owns 19,114 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 36,700 shares. 48,052 are held by Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas. Rhode Island-based Coastline has invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stearns Finance Ser Gp holds 3,211 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Contravisory Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Hills Bancorporation & Communication has 0.87% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,437 shares. Icon Advisers accumulated 0.3% or 7,800 shares. 12,200 are owned by South Dakota Council. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 65 shares.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,785 shares to 7,257 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 9,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,385 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How GE Investors Could Benefit From The Boeing Groundings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 134,215 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Moreover, Sit Investment Associate has 0.07% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 17,360 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc invested in 874,866 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 14,250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Ima Wealth Incorporated accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De reported 704,420 shares. Prudential holds 0.01% or 24,675 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 7,930 shares.

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Semiconductor stocks are hot â€” here are the winners, losers and analyst favorites – MarketWatch” on January 28, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Like Amazon, these stocks have 100% buy ratings from analysts – MarketWatch” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Hexcel Corporation (HXL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Chip stocks head for record high after Texas Instruments earnings, ahead of Intelâ€™s results – MarketWatch” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Semiconductor Stocks Could Get Red Hot After Huge Nvidia Deal – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: March 12, 2019.