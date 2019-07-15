Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Shareholder Brown Advisory Increased Stake; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Price Rose, Bowen Hanes & Co Raised Stake by $1.66 Million

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 5,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,290 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.81M, up from 113,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $367.58. About 595,701 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $928M Contract for Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: US taps Lockheed for nearly $1B hypersonic weapon project; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed lauds U.S. arms sales push, sees foreign sales rising; 11/04/2018 – Jamie Freed: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MUST FIX PROBLEM, WILSON TELLS SENATE CMTE; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WAS ONLY BIDDER ON NASA SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate defense bill would bar Turkey from buying F-35 jets; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD LOW-BOOM SUPERSONIC JET; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Sees Higher Sales as F-35 Sidesteps Fight With Pentagon

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 44,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 440,317 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.67M, up from 395,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $143.83. About 117,174 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. $2.30 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 6,647 shares valued at $2.00 million was sold by Ambrose Richard F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust accumulated 13,934 shares or 0.44% of the stock. National Asset Mngmt holds 6,818 shares. Verity Asset stated it has 855 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 3.33% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Centurylink Investment reported 4,512 shares. Wms Limited Com invested in 1,142 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,421 shares. Weatherstone Capital Mngmt reported 1,127 shares. Caprock Gru Inc has 2,792 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.29% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1.04M shares. Jupiter Asset Limited stated it has 91,171 shares. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Com has 1,792 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 0.2% or 14,572 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 13,398 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 7,230 were reported by Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Com.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,868 shares to 2,632 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,141 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A reported 22,544 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has 377 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Secor Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 32,349 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 14,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 4,004 shares. 19,900 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement. Ameritas Inv reported 11,535 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co owns 11,809 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Tudor Et Al owns 0.02% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 4,125 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 7,614 shares. Zevenbergen Investments Limited Company accumulated 2.99% or 622,500 shares. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 704,420 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,937 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 26 shares.

