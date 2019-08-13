Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Share Value Declined While Westover Capital Advisors Trimmed by $530,550 Its Position; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Raised Intuitive Surgical Com New (ISRG) Position by $29.86 Million; Shares Rose

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $150.81. About 43,491 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (ISRG) by 3254.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 52,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 54,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81 million, up from 1,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $8.08 during the last trading session, reaching $517.96. About 143,299 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd (NYSE:MPLX) by 9,600 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp Com Ut Ltd Ptn (NYSE:ETE) by 83,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,600 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $4.50 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.24% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 370 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 163,996 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Duncker Streett Communications Inc stated it has 50 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd has invested 0.25% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Captrust Financial Advisors has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). C Ww Wide Gru A S reported 0.1% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 2,371 were accumulated by Advisor Prtnrs Lc. 1,109 are held by Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Nuveen Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 5,604 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 6,917 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 459,960 shares. 360 are owned by Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co. Nomura invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

