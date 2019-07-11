Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Share Value Declined While Westover Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $530,550; Shareholder Everence Capital Management Has Lifted Equifax Ord (EFX) Stake

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Equifax Ord (EFX) by 119.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 2,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,774 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 2,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Equifax Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $136.67. About 384,990 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Equifax; 11/04/2018 – CTW INVESTMENT GROUP URGES EQUIFAX’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN MCKINLEY, MARK B. TEMPLETON AND MARK L. FEIDLER AT ANNUAL MEETING OF EQUIFAX; 26/03/2018 – Equifax Launches NeuroDecision® Technology; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.37; 15/03/2018 – After Equifax Breach, Credit Freeze Provision Comes at a Price; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Rev $865.7M; 22/03/2018 – Equifax Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Equifax Survey Highlights Biggest Pain Points for Property Managers in Today’s Rental Marketplace; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax executive charged with insider trading ahead of data breach; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BOARD HAS CONCLUDED CEO SEARCH PROCESS AND APPOINTED MARK BEGOR AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 16

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company's stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 303,345 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.17% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Agf Investments Inc invested in 10,939 shares. Loomis Sayles Company Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 220,787 shares in its portfolio. 37,169 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Sit Invest Associate accumulated 17,360 shares. 175,700 were reported by Principal Gru. Torray Limited Liability Com holds 6,703 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). 249 are held by Signaturefd. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 721,267 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 2.25M shares. Rmb Cap Limited Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.05% or 3,770 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 1.30 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Connable Office invested in 2,898 shares.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year's $0.55 per share. MPWR's profit will be $25.41M for 58.61 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.41M for 58.61 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 sales for $38.09 million activity. The insider Sciammas Maurice sold $598,053. Tseng Saria also sold $2.83M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares. Xiao Deming sold $469,501 worth of stock or 3,623 shares. Hsing Michael had sold 14,516 shares worth $1.88 million on Monday, February 4. $111,026 worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Blegen Theodore on Tuesday, January 22.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 15,710 shares to 43,296 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 3,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Ord (NYSE:TDG) by 1,152 shares to 3,667 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Ord (NYSE:BAC) by 24,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,900 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Cl P Ord (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Svcs accumulated 41 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0.01% or 17,419 shares. Moreover, Capital Ltd Ca has 0.39% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Olstein Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 43,000 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Lc invested in 0.27% or 4,300 shares. Iridian Asset Ltd Liability Ct has invested 0.03% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Commerce Ltd has invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Carlson Lp has 0.35% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Boston Advsr Lc accumulated 5,425 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.1% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.05% stake. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 0.06% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 2,400 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Burney stated it has 0.12% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Hsbc Holdings Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 55,504 shares.