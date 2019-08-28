Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Share Value Declined While Westover Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $530,550; Raytheon (RTN) Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Has Raised Its Stake by $1.08 Million as Valuation Rose

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.54. About 136,786 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 5,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 24,484 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 18,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $178.39. About 1.51 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 15,710 shares to 43,296 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 62 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 2,796 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.17% or 22,544 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 9,896 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 9,645 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.03% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 51,396 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.04% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Robecosam Ag stated it has 1.65% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 1,715 shares. Agf Invests America stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Next Century Growth Ltd Com has 0.61% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Prudential Finance stated it has 24,675 shares. Moreover, Tower (Trc) has 0.04% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Canandaigua Financial Bank & accumulated 2,254 shares.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Act Mng Etf by 92,575 shares to 114,655 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 15,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,786 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWV).