Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Market Value Declined While Osterweis Capital Management Lowered by $7.28 Million Its Stake; Karpus Management Has Increased Its Dtf Tax (DTF) Stake

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.27 million market cap company. It closed at $14.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 30.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 53,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The hedge fund held 122,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, down from 175,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $150.56. About 155,853 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc reported 30,000 shares stake. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Mgmt has 0.23% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 19,236 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). 261,792 were accumulated by Saba Capital L P. Illinois-based First Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Fiera Corporation accumulated 254,435 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Karpus Mngmt reported 329,704 shares. City Of London Invest Mgmt Comm Ltd invested in 0.03% or 29,151 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 45,249 shares. Landscape Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 37,328 shares. 11,329 are held by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va. Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 49,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 26,671 shares. Bulldog Invsts Lc has 0.81% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 137,755 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors invested in 22,139 shares.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (NYSEMKT:DMF) by 333,178 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Amt (NEA) by 511,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.02M shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO).

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova Intl Inc by 58,045 shares to 523,545 shares, valued at $11.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 7,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 1.37% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $31.25M for 50.86 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.