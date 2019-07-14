Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Holder Westover Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake; American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose While Smead Capital Management Has Trimmed by $2.80 Million Its Stake

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 25,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.61 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.64 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $143.32. About 241,000 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SOXX: Performance And Valuation Update – May 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monolithic Power (MPWR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Semiconductor Stocks Getting Cut Down – Investorplace.com” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monolithic Power Systems is Oversold – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 552,674 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 14,100 shares. Capital Impact Ltd Liability holds 0.66% or 12,927 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 3,158 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Switzerland-based Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 38,975 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 9,459 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 13,297 shares. Advisory Rech holds 0.01% or 2,793 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 23,647 shares. Westpac Banking reported 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 9,856 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc stated it has 7,614 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $36.28 million activity. Blegen Theodore sold $111,026 worth of stock. Hsing Michael also sold $9.52M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares. Sciammas Maurice sold $598,053 worth of stock. Xiao Deming had sold 21,308 shares worth $2.78 million on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.83M for 59.72 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 3,294 shares to 6,039 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 38,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.60 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.