Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) to pay $0.40 on Oct 15, 2019; M Holdings Securities Upped Visa (V) Stake

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) is expected to pay $0.40 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Monolithic Power Systems Inc’s current price of $161.55 translates into 0.25% yield. Monolithic Power Systems Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.55. About 194,207 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M

M Holdings Securities Inc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 19.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. M Holdings Securities Inc acquired 3,776 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The M Holdings Securities Inc holds 22,987 shares with $3.99M value, up from 19,211 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $397.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $192.07’s average target is 8.35% above currents $177.27 stock price. Visa had 21 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of V in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 9. Nomura maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, April 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $17800 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11.

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 65,865 shares to 67,058 valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 28,709 shares and now owns 21,952 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: What’s Behind the Dow’s 2019 Rise? – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Monolithic Power has $17500 highest and $150 lowest target. $163.33’s average target is 1.10% above currents $161.55 stock price. Monolithic Power had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The stock of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, September 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, industrial, computing and storage, and communications market divisions. The company has market cap of $6.99 billion. It offers direct current to DC converter integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. It has a 68.83 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications.