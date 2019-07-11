Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Both Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) and ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) are Semiconductor – Specialized companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems Inc. 133 10.01 N/A 2.43 53.13 ReneSola Ltd 2 0.52 N/A 0.05 32.39

Table 1 demonstrates Monolithic Power Systems Inc. and ReneSola Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ReneSola Ltd has lower revenue and earnings than Monolithic Power Systems Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than ReneSola Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. and ReneSola Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems Inc. 0.00% 15% 12.1% ReneSola Ltd 0.00% 1.9% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ReneSola Ltd has a 2.06 beta and it is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Monolithic Power Systems Inc. and ReneSola Ltd’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 ReneSola Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is $150, with potential upside of 6.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Monolithic Power Systems Inc. and ReneSola Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13% respectively. Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.3% of ReneSola Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monolithic Power Systems Inc. -5.89% -14.78% -3.81% 3.57% 2.38% 11.11% ReneSola Ltd -0.03% -8.12% -9.7% -8.59% -47.16% 25.21%

For the past year Monolithic Power Systems Inc. was less bullish than ReneSola Ltd.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Monolithic Power Systems Inc. beats ReneSola Ltd.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, industrial, computing and storage, and communications market segments. It offers direct current (DC) to DC converter integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. In addition, it offers alternating current (AC)/DC offline solutions for lighting illumination applications; and AC/DC power conversion solutions for various end products that plug into a wall outlet. The company markets its products through third party distributors, value-added resellers, directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various solar power products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. It provides virgin polysilicon, monocrystalline, and multicrystalline solar wafers; and photovoltaic cells. The company also offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar modules for use in various residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems, as well as offers wafer processing services. In addition, it develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a pipeline of approximately 1.3 gigawatt of solar power projects in various stages. Further, it produces and sells crucibles, steel wires, and silicon carbon powder; and trades in and invests in solar industry. The company offers its products to the manufacturers of solar wafers, cells, and modules, as well as to the distributors, installers, and end users of solar modules. ReneSola Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.