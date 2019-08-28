Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Since Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) are part of the Semiconductor – Specialized industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems Inc. 139 10.46 N/A 2.43 60.95 Cirrus Logic Inc. 44 2.59 N/A 1.46 33.67

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. and Cirrus Logic Inc. Cirrus Logic Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is presently more expensive than Cirrus Logic Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Monolithic Power Systems Inc. and Cirrus Logic Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 14% Cirrus Logic Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 6.5%

Risk & Volatility

Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s current beta is 1.69 and it happens to be 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cirrus Logic Inc. has a 0.96 beta which is 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Cirrus Logic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cirrus Logic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. and Cirrus Logic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cirrus Logic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. has an average target price of $153.33, and a 4.63% upside potential. Competitively Cirrus Logic Inc. has an average target price of $54, with potential upside of 3.81%. Based on the results given earlier, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Cirrus Logic Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. and Cirrus Logic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 88.2%. About 6.4% of Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Cirrus Logic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monolithic Power Systems Inc. -3.36% 6.81% -4.04% 16.88% 13.06% 27.45% Cirrus Logic Inc. 0.12% 9.24% 1.98% 27.6% 17.4% 47.83%

For the past year Monolithic Power Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Cirrus Logic Inc.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Cirrus Logic Inc.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, industrial, computing and storage, and communications market segments. It offers direct current (DC) to DC converter integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. In addition, it offers alternating current (AC)/DC offline solutions for lighting illumination applications; and AC/DC power conversion solutions for various end products that plug into a wall outlet. The company markets its products through third party distributors, value-added resellers, directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches, VR headsets, action cameras, and smart bands. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the companyÂ’s products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.