Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Reaches $161.55 High on Sep, 14; 5 Analysts Bullish TransDigm Group (TDG)

The stock of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) reached all time high today, Sep, 14 and still has $176.09 target or 9.00% above today’s $161.55 share price. This indicates more upside for the $7.20 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $176.09 PT is reached, the company will be worth $647.73M more. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.55. About 174,133 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M

Among 8 analysts covering Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Transdigm Group Inc has $57000 highest and $68 lowest target. $473.13’s average target is -8.98% below currents $519.82 stock price. Transdigm Group Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, June 4, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Vertical Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. SunTrust maintained TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs initiated it with “Buy” rating and $512 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the shares of TDG in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. See TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) latest ratings:

Among 3 analysts covering Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Monolithic Power has $17500 highest and $150 lowest target. $163.33’s average target is 1.10% above currents $161.55 stock price. Monolithic Power had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Oppenheimer. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) on Tuesday, September 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, March 18.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 1.37% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $32.97 million for 54.58 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, industrial, computing and storage, and communications market divisions. The company has market cap of $7.20 billion. It offers direct current to DC converter integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. It has a 68.83 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications.

The stock increased 0.98% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $519.82. About 259,295 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies

