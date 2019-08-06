Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

As Conglomerates businesses, Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|261.79
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 29.33% are Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.39%
|0.68%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.45%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|1.9%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Summary
Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.
