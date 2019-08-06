Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

As Conglomerates businesses, Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 29.33% are Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.