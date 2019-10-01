Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU)’s Financial Results Comparing With KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 4.06M 0.00 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

Table 1 demonstrates Monocle Acquisition Corporation and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Monocle Acquisition Corporation and KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 39,038,461.54% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Liquidity

9.3 and 9.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Monocle Acquisition Corporation. Its rival KBL Merger Corp. IV’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Monocle Acquisition Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Monocle Acquisition Corporation and KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 57.9% and 12.42% respectively. Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 29.33%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.