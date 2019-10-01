Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU)’s Financial Results Comparing With KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|4.06M
|0.00
|0.00
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
Table 1 demonstrates Monocle Acquisition Corporation and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Monocle Acquisition Corporation and KBL Merger Corp. IV.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|39,038,461.54%
|0%
|0%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
Liquidity
9.3 and 9.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Monocle Acquisition Corporation. Its rival KBL Merger Corp. IV’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Monocle Acquisition Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Monocle Acquisition Corporation and KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 57.9% and 12.42% respectively. Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 29.33%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.39%
|0.68%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.45%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.