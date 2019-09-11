Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) Comparison side by side

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company are owned by institutional investors. Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 29.33%. Comparatively, Twelve Seas Investment Company has 75.54% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.