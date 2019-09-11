Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) Comparison side by side

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.27
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Twelve Seas Investment Company.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company are owned by institutional investors. Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 29.33%. Comparatively, Twelve Seas Investment Company has 75.54% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.39%
|0.68%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.45%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0%
|0.59%
|1.9%
|6.15%
|0%
|3.77%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Twelve Seas Investment Company.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
