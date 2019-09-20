Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Contrasting side by side

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
Demonstrates Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 57.9% and 71.05% respectively. Insiders held 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.39%
|0.68%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.45%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.