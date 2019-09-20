Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Contrasting side by side

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Demonstrates Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 57.9% and 71.05% respectively. Insiders held 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.