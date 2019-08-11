Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) Contrasting side by side

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Monocle Acquisition Corporation and South Mountain Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Monocle Acquisition Corporation and South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 57.9% and 0% respectively. Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 29.33%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.39%
|0.68%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.45%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than South Mountain Merger Corp.
Summary
Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 3 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.
