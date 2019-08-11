Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) Contrasting side by side

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Monocle Acquisition Corporation and South Mountain Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Monocle Acquisition Corporation and South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 57.9% and 0% respectively. Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 29.33%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than South Mountain Merger Corp.

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 3 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.